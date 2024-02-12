Disha, Jamshedpur’s biggest career counselling fair was recently conducted by Samarthya at Xavier School of Management (XLRI). Embarking on the path to a future career is laden with dreams, choices, and critical evaluations. The collective efforts of students, parents, and schools bear the weight of shaping a generation that strengthens the pillars of our nation.

Samarthya, the human potential centre of XLRI, is dedicated to assisting students in navigating the maze of confusion and uncertainty on their journey to discovering their true calling through its flagship event, Disha, the annual career counselling fair of XLRI.

Disha 2024-25 took place on the campus on February 4, 2024. Disha was strengthened by the assistance of more than 140 XLRI students who volunteered for the event, resulting in more than 700 registrations and attendance from 450 plus students, parents, and teachers.

High footfall was seen from schools like CM School of Excellence, Baldwin High School, DAV, JH Tarapore, and Loyola. The students gained insightful knowledge about a range of professional career options. The chance to investigate new job alternatives and gain knowledge from personal experiences was much valued by the attendees.

Disha offered guidance on a wide range of fields, including biotechnology, fashion, journalism, and defence, in addition to more traditional sectors like engineering, civil services, and bachelor's degrees in commerce.