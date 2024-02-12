The student union All India Students' Association (AISA) organised the Young India Referendum from February 7 to 9, 2024, for which, students from various universities took part to decide what the agenda for the 2024 General Elections should be. About the same, the association is conducting a press conference today, February 12 at 3 pm.

According to AISA, the conference will include a declaration of the All India Referendum Result, the release of the Young India Charter 2024 and a chargesheet on ten years of misrule. It is informed that Delhi University's former professor Laxman Yadav, student activist Natasha and Apoorva from the South Asian University (SAU) movement are expected to join the conference.



AISA's General Secretary Prasenjeet Kumar told EdexLive, "The referendum was a huge success as it garnered one lakh votes in over 60 universities across the country. Besides the press conference, we are planning to stage a student youth mobilisation on the matter very soon highlighting."

According to a post by the association on Instagram, here is the number of students who cast their vote at these colleges:

Delhi University: 13,048 students

Jamia Millia Islamia: 1,300 students

Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi: 893 students

Among these, about 91 per cent of Delhi University's students, 90 per cent of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and 79% of Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) voted against the trend of yearly fee hikes.

"Young India has set this year's election agenda! Young India has rejected the clamouring slogans proclaiming the building of a 'Hindu Rashta' and gave a definite and resounding mandate on education and employment!" said Kumar in a statement released.

Student unions — All India Students' Federation (AISF), All India Sufi Board (AISB), CRJD (Student union of RJD Party), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Students Union (PSU), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Yuva Halla Bol, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) and other have extended the support by participating in the referendum.