A young man, fueled by anger from being slapped by his police officer father over car stunts, reportedly struck an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who caught him in the act on the Dwarka Expressway with his SUV, reports PTI.

The accused, identified as Kumar, a resident of Harsaru village, was arrested on Thursday, February 9, more than three weeks after the altercation, and his SUV was seized, authorities stated.

ACP Varun Dahiya, assigned to the crime division, sustained injuries to his knees and abdomen and required hospitalisation. He took a leave of absence for several days to undergo treatment, police told PTI.

The incident occurred on the night of January 17 on Dwarka Expressway near Garhi Harsaru in the jurisdiction of Sector 10A police station, when ACP Dahiya and a crime unit inspector were on patrol in their official vehicle.

The ACP saw a young man performing stunts in an SUV on the roadway. The youth was asked to stop and then he was interrogated, police said.

Upon mentioning that his father was a special police officer (SPO) in the Gurugram Police, ACP Dahiya requested that he call his father. The SPO arrived at the scene after some delay, and in front of the ACP and the inspector, he slapped his son, as reported by PTI.

Enraged by the slap, the youth struck the ACP with the side of his car as he departed from the scene.

The ACP fell on the ground, while the inspector and driver of the police car escaped narrowly, police said, states PTI.

Dahiya was hospitalised for several days and returned to duty this week, they added.

An FIR has been filed against Tarun Kumar, the accused, under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act at Sector 10A police station.

Dahiya remarked that videos of stunts on Dwarka Expressway and Mumbai Expressway are seen frequently.

He stated that immediate action is being taken against those involved in such activities.