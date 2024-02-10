In the early hours of today, Saturday, February 10, a school bus carrying 28 students and five others collided with a truck in the Anupshahar area in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by PTI. The collision occurred amidst heavy fog, said the police, states PTI.

The incident occurred around 8 am near Jirauli village, when the truck, reportedly attempting to overtake a tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, crashed into the bus. According to Anupshahr Circle officer Anoop Singh, ten students were injured in the collision, with four suffering leg fractures.

Upon receiving news of the accident, local authorities, including police and administration officials, swiftly responded, rushing to the scene to assist, states the PTI report. The injured students were promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical care, while those with minor injuries were treated on-site before being allowed to return home.

In the wake of the collision, the truck driver has been detained by the police pending further investigation.

Similar incidents occurred last month when, in dense fog, an SUV collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai road. Two persons in the SUV were killed in the collision, which happened at around 9.30 am and was travelling from Sonipat to Alwar in Rajasthan. Before they could be transported to a hospital, the two automobile occupants passed away.