A government-run school in the Fazalwadi village of Phulambri tehsil of Maharashtra has been facing a longstanding challenge of the absence of electricity supply, reports PTI. According to locals and officials, despite being established over 50 years ago, the school still lacks this essential utility, leaving its allotted computers unused and gathering dust.

"This school is located nearly 35 km away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Around 75 students study in the school. They are from Fazalwadi village itself," a school official said, according to the PTI report.

"The school is not located within the village, it is a little bit far away. While there is electricity supply in the village, the school lacks it. Since the school is located at some distance, there is a requirement of funds to set up electricity connection," he said, adding that the matter was being pursued.

According to him, the school was given several computers two years ago so that the pupils may use them.

"But these devices have remained unused so far due to lack of electricity connection at the school," the official said.

Further, he claims that records show this two-room school has been in operation since 1971.

Phulambri constituency MLA Haribhau Bagde, a former speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, told PTI, "The issue has not been brought to my notice so far. I will look into it if anybody approaches me."

Similarly, Fazalwadi village sarpanch Kashinath Gadekar said, "The Zilla Parishad (ZP)-run school is located away from our village. But we are following up on the matter so that we get the supply soon."