A man who had been wanted for reportedly repeatedly raping and impregnating his 22-year-old daughter in the Palghar district of Maharashtra has been taken into custody by police, an official informed PTI today, Saturday, February 10. The man had been on the run for a few months.

According to the PTI report, the official stated that his daughter, who the accused raped several times starting in 2021, passed away in November of last year at a hospital while receiving treatment for tuberculosis.

"The 53-year-old accused resided in Nalasopara. He was on the run since the last several months after a case was registered against him for allegedly raping his daughter between 2021 and November 2023. He also impregnated the victim and thrashed her, which led to her miscarriage," senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

"The victim was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition on November 14 last year for treatment of tuberculosis. However, she died there on the same day," he said, adding that her mother then lodged a complaint against the accused.

In addition to her daughter, the complainant claimed that the accused also physically assaulted her, states PTI.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 342 (wrongful confinement), 312 (causing miscarriage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at the Nalasopara police station in November of last year, he said, based on a complaint.

The culprit was tracked down by a special squad assembled by the crime branch, which pursued multiple leads until nabbing him on February 7 from Virar township in the district, according to the official, the PTI report states.

It was discovered during his interrogation that the accused was constantly switching places.

He said that he was hiding in Mumbai and Aurangabad.