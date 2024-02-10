On Friday, February 9, afternoon, an 18-year-old boy, Sumitkumar Saroj, allegedly took his own life within the premises of a college situated in Virar, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, states a report by PTI.

According to the PTI report, the incident occurred amidst the student's Class XII practical exams.

According to an official from the Virar police station, the young man jumped from the seventh floor of the educational institution at approximately 3 pm.

Following this, he was swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility. Despite the efforts, he was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital, states the PTI report.

The victim was identified as a Class XII student, specialising in the Science stream. Initial inquiries have hinted at a plausible connection between his death and his mental state. According to speculations it might have stemmed from his absence during three consecutive practical examinations. "He was a Class XII science student. Preliminary probe has revealed he may have been depressed as he had not appeared for three practical exams. A probe into the incident is underway," the official from the Virar Police station, reports PTI.

The police have launched an investigation into the death, comprehensive details are still underway.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.