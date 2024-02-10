Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Gadag in Karnataka has allegedly suspended 38 medical students after their reel shot inside the hospital went viral, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. As per the videos going viral, one video features three female students dancing to a Bollywood song and the other video features more than 10 students enacting the lyrics of a Kannada song.

As per reports, the students were suspended by Director of GIMS, Dr Basavaraj Bommanahalli and were warned that strict action would be taken in future if the same incident repeats itself. EdexLive tried reaching out to the director but to no avail. Hailing the administration's move to suspend 38 GIMS students, a few Twitter users said such acts should not be performed at hospitals.

To recall, in August 2023, about 11 Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubli were suspended for creating and sharing offensive reels about nurses on the social media platform, Instagram. In the reel, a student dressed like a nurse was seen in a seductive act, dancing to a Kannada song.