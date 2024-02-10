In collaboration with the Royal College of Art London, The Design Village (TDV) organised a workshop on Design Methods in Cross-Disciplinary Research recently. The workshop was led by Dr Melanie Flory, Associate Director of Research at The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design, and brought together a diverse group of professionals, researchers, and students keen on exploring the intersections of design and interdisciplinary research.

The workshop aimed to highlight the innovative approaches and methods connecting different disciplines, emphasising the role of design in promoting collaboration and innovation across fields. Dr Melanie Flory, visited the campus of TDV to strengthen the cross-cultural relationship between both parties.

The final-year students of TDV received this opportunity during their dissertation to connect with Dr Melanie to learn from her expertise and engage collaboratively towards the understanding of Inclusivity in Design Methods through cross-disciplinary research. The workshop included the facilitators of TDV including Mudita Pasari Academic Dean; Vatsal Agrawal, Associate Dean Executive Affairs; and Anusha Dhavan the Head of the Impact team.

The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design at the Royal College of Art London is an interdisciplinary research and teaching centre focused on human-centred design. Through collaborative projects and initiatives, the centre aims to address societal challenges and improve the quality of life through design innovation.