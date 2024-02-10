Following a series of bomb hoax emails targeting multiple schools across Chennai, the police escalated the investigation to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), states a report by The New Indian Express. According to the report, sources said the cases, registered in different police stations in the city, have been consolidated for streamlined investigation.

"The email and the corresponding codes were sent to the cyber crime division. The codes were used to trace the IP address of the location from where the email was sent. It seems the email was sent from a country in the European Union. However cyber experts are investigating if the IP address was masked to cover the original location," said a police officer, states the The New Indian Express report.

Given the specialised nature of the inquiry, the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch. As per TNIE, the division has formed three dedicated special teams to trace potential suspects. Additionally, the police have also sought the help of Interpol through the Union Home Ministry to trace the suspects.

Several educational institutions in prominent areas of Chennai, including Anna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Parrys Corner, Gopalapuram, and Mylapore, received these bomb threats on Thursday, February 8.