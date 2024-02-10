The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board has allocated Rs 43.27 lakh to support a project by Botany Professor A Madhusudhan Reddy at Yogi Vemana University (YVU) in Ganganapalle, Andhra Pradesh, reports The New Indian Express. This project aims to cultivate and commercialise the Gloriosa Superba plant to benefit farmers in the state.

According to TNIE, Professor Madhusudhan Reddy has previously received funding from various national organisations for four projects.

Elaborating on the project, the professor said Gloriosa superba is widely used by the pharmaceutical industry for its colchicine content. Additionally, it is used as a medicinal herb across many parts of Africa and Southeast Asia. It can cure arthritis, gout, rheumatism, inflammation, ulcers, piles, skin diseases, leprosy, impotence, and snake bites among other health issues.

He explained that despite its medicinal value, Gloriosa superba remains endangered due to extensive consumption. Therefore, research is being done at the university to develop cultivation methods suitable for use by farmers, Madhusudhan added.

The professor said scientific research will be done on the methods of preserving the plant, production of more seeds and high yield. He added that farmers will also be educated on the environment suitable for cultivating the crop and commercialising the plant, states The New Indian Express.

During a felicitation ceremony, YVU's Vice-Chancellor Acharya Chinta Sudhakar, Registrar YP Venkatasubbaiah, Principal S Raghunath Reddy, and Controller of Examinations Acharya N Eshwar Reddy honoured Professor Madhusudhan Reddy for his contributions.