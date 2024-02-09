Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that recruitment for 29,000 positions across various All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been completed in the past six months, reports PTI.

According to the report, emphasising that the government is focusing on providing the best tertiary care to people in their own states, the Health and Family Welfare Minister told the Lok Sabha that hiring is continuing at various AIIMS.

While addressing supplementaries related to AIIMS, the minister disclosed that in the last six months, recruitment has taken place for around 29,000 positions and hiring is happening on a rotation basis, including those of SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The government wants to ensure the full functionality of all AIIMS facilities, particularly in delivering quality tertiary care services at the state level is the priority, he said during question hour, reports PTI.

In response to a member's inquiry, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar acknowledged delays in land acquisition for the AIIMS project in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. However, she assured the member that the budget for this AIIMS has been revised, the master plan has been finalised, tender has been awarded, and the AIIMS will come up.

Prior to these discussions, Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to two former members, Harmohan Dhawan and Rubab Sayeda, who recently passed away. The house observed a moment of silence in their honour.