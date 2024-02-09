Eight Irular students of a panchayat union primary school at Kadambakuttai in Bettamugilalam panchayat in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, have not been provided eggs with the noon meal for over two weeks as the stock was not supplied to the school, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The cook, M Deivanai, told The New Indian Express, “There has been no egg supply for over two weeks. I usually receive 50 kg of rice, four kg of dal and two litres of oil once in three months, and receive three trays of eggs (each tray comprising 30 eggs) every month which is insufficient. The stocks run out and I bring rice from my home and cook for the children. I have been cooking without receiving wages since 2015, when the school was started.”

Kadambakuttai PUPS, noon meal organiser (in-charge), Devarajamma, said, “There is sufficient stock of dry ration with the cook and I supply eggs two times (one time 90 eggs), which is 180 eggs for every month. I was supposed to send eggs this Monday (February 5), but the person who used to assist me was unavailable for the past four days due to a personal issue. On Friday (February 9) morning eggs will reach the school.”

When contacted, the PUPS teacher Senthil Kumar said he was deputed to the school this Monday (February 5) and did not complain about the issue to officials. Since June 2023, teachers from various schools in Kelamangalam were being deployed in Kadambakuttai for a week.

Hosur District Education Officer (elementary) A Muniraj said he did not receive any information about the non-supply of noon meal eggs and that he would look into the issue.

Child rights activist and President of Thozhamai NGO, A Devaneyan, said this is a violation of the fundamental rights of children. “Officials should be child-centric and action must be taken against the erring district-level officials. Also, already many tribal children are anaemic in various districts,” he added.

School Education Department Secretary J Kumaragurubaran did not respond to The New Indian Express’ calls and messages. Collector KM Sarayu and noon meal PA to Collector (in-charge), LK Santha, said they would look into the issue.