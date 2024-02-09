The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday, February 8, released a public notice saying that hostel accommodation is optional for postgraduate (PG) medical students.



The notice stressed that as per regulation 5.6 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, it is mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to postgraduate students. However, it is not mandatory for postgraduate (PG) students to stay in the hostel.



“Similarly, there were no such provisions in the PGMER, 2000 for mandatory stay of the PG Medical Students in the hostel offered by the college,” the notice dated February 8, said.



The commission received a number of complaints from PG students alleging that medical colleges are compelling them to stay in the hostel offered by the institution and a hefty amount is being charged for the same.



“All the Medical Colleges and Institutes are directed to take cognizance of the above-mentioned regulation, failing which NMC may take action as per Regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023 which includes monetary penalty, reduction of seats, stoppage of admission etc,” the commission notified.



The medical community has lauded the new move by the NMC.



Reacting to the notice, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said on social media platform X, “Medical colleges can’t compel resident doctors to stay in Hostels. A welcome move by @NMC_IND. Many private colleges charge exorbitant fees in the name of Hostel accommodation. Similarly, many government colleges have poor hostels, not justified by the HRA they deduct.”



Health Activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan, who is also the National Council Coordinator, Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), also reacted to the new notice released by the commission,



“Much appreciated step. A lot of private medical colleges are charging hefty amounts in the name of hostel fees. But they are very clever, they will shift those amounts in ‘miscellaneous’ and other charges which need accountability too. I hope @NMC_IND will consider,” he tweeted.