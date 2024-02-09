The career-tech platform, Internshala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Under this partnership, both organisations will offer co-branded skill training in a few in-demand tech skills including Ethical Hacking, Advanced Excel, Data Science, Machine Learning, SQL for Data Analytics, Business Analytics, VLSI Design, and MATLAB to the students.

These will be six to eight weeks-long training programmes offered through Internshala’s skilling engine, Internshala Trainings.

As a part of the agreement, Internshala will also provide internship placement assistance to the students of IITM Pravartak and IIT Madras. The platform will provide a wide range of internship opportunities. Additionally, on completion of the training, the learners will receive a co-branded certificate from Internshala Trainings and IITM Paavartak.

On partnering with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal, said, “Being an alumnus of the esteemed IIT Madras, I am truly elated that Internshala and IITM Pravartak have joined hands to offer skilling opportunities to Indian youth. Internshala is honoured to assist the students of IIT M with much necessary placement assistance for internship and job opportunities.”

Further, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “With our Nation aiming to move fast toward a US five-trillion dollar economy, it is important that such job-oriented skill development courses are offered jointly by premier institutions like us with Internshala, to help the students bridge the gap between academia and industry. We look forward to more and more such opportunities with Internshala