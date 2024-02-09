On Tuesday, February 6, over 40 students from the Srinivas Group of Institutions in Valachil, Mangaluru, experienced food poisoning symptoms after consuming dinner, reports The New Indian Express. The hostel residents of Srinivas Nursing College reported vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea shortly after eating.

According to The New Indian Express report, following the outbreak, 35 female students were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital at Thumbe. Six other students of the hostel fell ill on February 7, Wednesday morning and they were also admitted to the same hospital. Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer HR Thimmaiah, speaking to The New Indian Express, said that it was mostly due to drinking water that students who fell ill.

"I visited the hostel and checked the quality of drinking water and food prepared for the students. They are all out of danger and were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday itself. There were no cases today. Food is prepared at the hostel itself and all students who fell ill are girls. We have issued instructions to the hostel and the college authorities to maintain hygiene when it comes to providing food and water. They are using water from three borewells on the campus and we have collected samples for further action," he said.