Today, Friday, February 9, following a blast at a firecracker unit in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, the death toll rose to 13 as an eight-year-old boy, Ashish Rajput, passed away from injuries sustained in the explosion, reports PTI.

A massive blast and subsequent blaze on Tuesday, February 6, levelled a firecracker unit, leaving 11 dead at the time and more than 200 injured.

Civil surgeon Manish Sharma from Harda district hospital told PTI, "The toll in the tragedy has reached 13 after a boy identified as Ashish Rajput succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Bhopal."

Ashish's father, Sanjay Rajput, informed how they reside near the blast site and Ashish had been in a coma since being struck on the head by debris during the explosion.

Of the over 200 injured individuals, 90 have been discharged after receiving treatment, while 45 have been transferred to hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, and Narmadapuram. The remaining patients are receiving care at the Harda district hospital, states the PTI report.

Additional District Magistrate Sadanand Gauda had on Thursday, February 8, said seven persons have been reported missing by the families following the incident.