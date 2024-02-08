The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Meta have teamed up to launch a nationwide initiative aimed at assisting students in coping with exam-related stress, reports ANI.

Announcing the launch of the programme, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "Exams can be a stressful time for children. They are often subjected to parental pressure, and peer pressure as they prepare for their examinations. In line with the Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, NCPCR is celebrating the sixth edition of Pariksha Parv aiming at changing the outlook of children, parents and teachers towards exam stress and overcoming their anxiety during exams."

"In this regard, it is commendable that companies like Meta share this vision, and I appreciate their support in proactively addressing the issue," he added, reports ANI.

The collaboration between NCPCR and Meta will enhance NCPCR's ongoing efforts, particularly Pariksha Parv, to alleviate exam stress among children. It will be accompanied by a national-level social media campaign starting on February 12 and a joint event organised by Meta and NCPCR in New Delhi.

In this regard, Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said, "We realise the pressure and stress students go through during exam time and are committed to supporting their well-being. Safety and well-being of students remain a key priority for Meta, and we have launched 30+ safety tools and features over the last three years along with a guidebook, Beyond the Test: Managing Exam Stress."

"We are excited to be partnering with NCPCR to spotlight exam stress among children to help students identify and address stress triggers and take a break when things feel overwhelming," she added.

Since 2019, NCPCR has been celebrating exams through its Pariksha Parv campaign, intending to change the outlook/perspective of children towards exams and provide a platform to overcome their stress and anxiety associated with exams and exam results.