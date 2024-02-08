The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, organised its first two-day national research scholars’ conference Anviksha. The theme for this multi-disciplinary conference was Boundaries and it examined diverse domains associated with it, including modes of sociality, political discourse, identity formation, and literary and aesthetic production.

The conference brought together more than 500 submissions from across the country, out of which, 48 abstracts were selected for the final presentation through a blind peer review process. The conference had 12 panels focussing on themes like gender, conflict, digital frontiers, urbanisation, and knowledge.

Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, "The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Kanpur has taken a significant step forward by hosting this conference to address critical cross-disciplinary frontiers that affect society as a whole. Anviksha, the department's first national research scholars' conference, highlights our commitment to informed and inclusive education by facilitating insightful dialogues and thoughtful conversations among emerging scholars. It has paved the way for discourses that cross 'boundaries' in the literal sense and can have far-reaching consequences in the humanities and social sciences.”

On the inaugural day, Prof Mini Chandran, the Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, welcomed the participants by sharing insights into the conceptualisation of the theme and expressed optimism about the conference evolving into an annual academic highlight for scholars nationwide.