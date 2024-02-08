Himachal Pradesh is set to witness the inauguration of its first robotic lab at the Jukhala Centre of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Bilaspur district, an official told PTI on Thursday, February 8.

According to the PTI report, the official disclosed that an initial grant of Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for the project's first phase.

Other installations would also be made soon to enable the school children to study Science-related subjects with ease, in addition to the virtual lab.

Beyond the establishment of the robotic lab, additional installations are being made in order to facilitate comprehensive learning experiences for school children in Science-related subjects. This is in addition to the virtual lab and is aimed to enable students to study with ease.

After establishing the first space lab in Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, the authorities are planning to set up the state's first robotic lab in DIET at Jukhala, PTI states.

Moreover, besides educational trips for children, the lab is going to be open for the public to visit. Thereby, it will serve to be more than just an educational asset and be open for the experience of visitors beyond the student community, as per the report by PTI.

APJ Abdul Kalam Science Center has already been established in DIET, Jukhala, and sustained efforts are being made to increase the interest of the children in science, the official added.