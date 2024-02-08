Near a road in Northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, identified as Aryan, lost his life in an accident, states a report by ANI. The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 6, at approximately around 7 pm. According to ANI, the Delhi police reported that the child was walking near a road when he was crushed to death after he was run over by a car

"The incident pertains to February 6, around 7 pm. In a footage captured by a CCTV camera, visuals show the child being run over by the car while he was walking to the other side of the road," the police informed ANI.

Further, identifying the child as Aryan, the police also said, "As soon as the car ran over the child, the driver realised the situation and stopped the car. A woman who was witness to the scene gave out a loud cry in a state of shock after which the car driver rushed the child to a nearby hospital."

Despite efforts to save him, the child succumbed to his injuries. According to the police the child was declared dead soon after he was brought to the hospital.

Additionally, a case has been registered against the responsible party. However, as investigations unfold, the full extent of the circumstances remains to be disclosed, states ANI.