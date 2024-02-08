Several private schools in Chennai received a bomb threat via email today, Thursday, February 8, the police said, reports PTI, prompting them to urge the public to remain calm. However, the incident led to the parents rushing to the schools to collect their children, states PTI.

Police authorities stated that efforts were on to trace the identity of the individual responsible for sending the threatening emails to at least four schools in the city. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been dispatched to the schools to ensure there is no actual threat, states the report.

This recent event echoes previous instances of similar threats.

In early February this year, Delhi Public School in RK Puram was evacuated due to a bomb threat received via email.

Additionally, last September, Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram also received a hoax bomb threat via email. In May of the previous year, Delhi Public School in Mathura Road was targeted with a similar hoax email threat.

Moreover, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar experienced two bomb threats, the latest one occurring on April 12, 2023, sent via email. The first threat was received via phone call in November 2022, both of which were ultimately determined to be false alarms.