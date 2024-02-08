Anant National University’s Centre for Public Policy launched its first Policy Compendium; an anthology of government policies, recently. The compendium is prepared by the Centre for Public Policy at Anant National University, Ahmedabad. The launch event was graced by chief guest Dr Sachin Parikh, Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Gujarat and Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University.

The compendium comprises of 16 policies of the Government of India ranging from transportation, urban development, skill development, design and culture. This document is intended to be a ready reckoner of policies and is aimed towards enhancing awareness of policy issues and nudging the students and faculty members to come up with their policy proposals and solutions.

Speaking at the launch of the compendium, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University, said, “I am glad that the Centre has come up with a compendium of public policies. This compendium will act as a ready reckoner of public policies for Anant students and faculty and enlighten them on the role of these policies in shaping the future of their profession. The chapters within this compendium serve as an invaluable resource for policymakers, urban planners, architects, designers and all those passionate about shaping the future of our built environment.”