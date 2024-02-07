The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, renowned for its pioneering technology innovations, has been honoured with the prestigious STEM Impact Awards 2024 for engaging in impactful technology transfer activities, during the annual STEM Summit - 2024, held in Bengaluru.

STEM (Society for Technology Management) is a non-profit organisation providing a facilitative environment for technology transfer processes and professional development of technology management professionals in Life Sciences, Material Sciences, IT, Engineering, Law, and others.

IIT Kanpur has been bestowed this award for the third consecutive time, in recognition of the socio-economic impact created with the technology transfer of the invention of a Haptic Smart Watch for Blind & Visually Impaired.

On behalf of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Ankush Sharma, Professor In-charge, Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur; and Prof Siddhartha Panda, Department of Chemical Engineering, and Coordinator of the National Centre of Flexible Electronics, (NCFlexE), IIT Kanpur jointly received the award from Alwin Wong, Chairman, Association of Technology Transfer Professional.

Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “As a dynamic hub of innovation and excellence, IIT Kanpur remains dedicated to developing comprehensive solutions that meet the demands of our society. This prestigious award emphasises the expanding landscape of research and development at the institute, and we are delighted to receive recognition for the third time in a row. I congratulate Prof Siddhartha Panda and the team involved in the revolutionary development of the Haptic Smart Watch for Blind and Visually Impaired."