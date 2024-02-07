After a rigging incident surfaced during the recent Chandigarh mayoral polls, the student wing of the Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) who marched towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office to protest against the same, were lathi-charged and dispersed using a water cannon by the police, as reported by PTI.



The protest was led by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Chandigarh President Sachin Galav and the protest participants raised slogans against the BJP. They demanded that Presiding Officer Anil Masih be arrested for allegedly tampering with the ballot papers during the January 30 mayoral elections.



They had also planned to gherao the BJP office in Sector 33.



What took place after the police intervened?

As the protestors were proceeding towards the BJP office, a large contingent of police was deployed and barricades were erected in Sector 35 to prevent them. When they tried to force their way through the barricades, police used a water cannon to disperse them and resorted to lathi-charge.



The NSUI president who is also a municipal councillor, slammed the BJP for "rigging" the mayoral polls and accused it of murdering democracy, as per PTI. He further criticised the Chandigarh deputy commissioner and municipal corporation officials for allegedly acting in favour of the BJP during the polls.