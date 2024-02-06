The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, hearing a petition on Monday, February 5, criticised the state government for not providing children studying in social welfare department-run schools with uniforms, according to a PTI report.



The bench comprising judges, Justice AR Masoodi and Justice BR Singh questioned the government that if children studying in Basic Education Council schools can be given the facility of uniforms, why can't those in schools run by the social welfare department be given the same?



The next hearing of the case has been fixed on February 21.

The high court instructed the standing counsel to take appropriate instructions from the government. The decision was given based on a Public interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Primary School Teachers Association.



According to the petitioner, in the schools run by the Basic Education Council, the children studying in Class I to VIII were given uniforms, whereas, such a facility is denied to the schools run by the social welfare department, stated a PTI report.



Education 2024-25 in UP

On Monday, February 5, the Uttar Pradesh government proposed an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for providing free sweaters, shoes, and bags to around two crore school children in the state, from Classes I to VIII. Also, an amount of Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for the refurbishment of the government primary schools.



Finance Minister of the state, Suresh Kumar while presenting the state budget for 2024-25 said that a sum of Rs 650 crore has been allocated for providing free sweaters, shoes, and socks and Rs 350 crore for school bags for over two crore students studying in Classes I to VIII in government schools, according to a report by The Times of India.