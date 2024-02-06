PW (Physics Wallah), India’s leading EdTech platform, has expanded its portfolio further by announcing the launch of its PW Gurukulam School, a futuristic, value-based school. Based on the “Where culture meets innovation” philosophy, PW Gurukulam is located in Sushant Lok III, Sector 57, Gurugram.

Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), PW Gurukulam will provide elementary education from Play School to Class VII and the curriculum framework will be based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It will enroll 400 students in its inaugural batch. This institution is dedicated to providing education grounded in experiential learning, aiming to cultivate well-rounded students.

Areas of focus include financial literacy and entrepreneurship, enhanced by programmes such as Model United Nations (MUN), among others, to equip students with the holistic skills necessary for future success. PW Gurukulam will ensure students are involved in community engagement activities related to sustainability and societal upliftment.

The school promotes a culture of kindness and respect, maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying, and ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

PW Gurukulam will be an innovative learning space where students can gain knowledge on various aspects of Montessori pedagogy, robotics, and many other skills.