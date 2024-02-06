"It is my biggest achievement," says a Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) December 2023 candidate Aparna Venugopal from Kerala. Aparna pursued her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) from Odessa National Medical University, Ukraine. Another FMG from Russia's Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan, Rajesh Jha, said, "I cannot believe that I cleared the exam on my first attempt."

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE December 2023 result today, February 6. According to students who spoke to EdexLive, the overall pass percentage is around 19 per cent. "Compared to the June 2023 exam, the pass percentage has increased from around 10 per cent to 20 per cent. However, when compared to the January 2023 exam, the pass percentage remains less than 20 per cent as against over 30 per cent," said Aparna.

Rajesh told EdexLIve, "I am satisfied with my score. I expected to score 160 or 165 but I cleared the exam by scoring 176." Another student from Russia, Shreya Soni, who pursued her MBBS from the Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan, said, "I scored an accurate 150 marks. So, I am happy."



Delighted over clearing the toughest exam, Aparna said, "I expected more, but I am content that I scored 167. This is one of the toughest exams, and only 20 per cent of them cleared the exam, therefore, clearing this makes me feel like I have bagged the biggest achievement."

Sharing a piece of advice for her juniors, Aparna said, "I will advise them to approach it with more dedication and commitment. As this exam is evolving every year and there is no fixed pattern, those aspiring to appear for FMGE should prepare well." Further, she added that this is similar to NEET PG (National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate)) preparation.