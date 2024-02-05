The All India Council of Technical Education has been approached by the Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) and the All India and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), as they have urged the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to exempt Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) colleges from seeking its approval.



According to PTI reports, the Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions President Dr Anshu Kataria and Amit Sharma, Senior Vice-President of the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association, met the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Member Secretary Rajive Kumar, on Sunday, February 4, and have highlighted that BBA, BCA and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) courses have never been part of it since the passing of the AICTE Act in 1987.



The officials highlighted that bringing these courses under the AICTE's ambit after almost four decades is "shocking", and the new rule will increase the financial burden on the students.

Kataria added that the new BBA and BCA colleges now have to pay an amount of Rs 20,000 which is an affiliation fee per course, according to The Times of India.



Both Kataria and Sharma also added that they will approach the courts if the AICTE does not relax the norms.