To ease students of the added pressure of preparing for competitive examinations, such as Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains and Karnataka-Common Entrance Test (KCET), a popular EdTech company Physics Wallah (PW), in a new venture with the Department of Minority Welfare, has announced a partnership with the organisation to empower students who lack resources and fall under the underprivileged bracket, reported The New Indian Express.



This partnership aims to benefit over 4,300 students from the science stream, studying in Classes XI and XII, and appearing for several entrances who will now be coached by specialised teachers.



The plan-map

As per The New Indian Express, online classes will be conducted in over 84 schools across the state in well-equipped smart classrooms and customised batches. Students will also be provided with additional support by teachers for doubt-solving and in-class assistance.



Additionally, eight residential offline centres will have Physics Wallah teachers, who will train students from Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Koppal, Raichur, and Dharwad.



The schedule set for the classes will include both online and offline training sessions, ensuring accessibility and quality education for all students by Physics Wallah to offer quality and comprehensive training which will be provided in different centres in the state.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alakh Pandey, and Founder of Physics Wallah spoke on the democratisation of education and the right of every strata's children to have access to quality education. He said, "This partnership is a unique means to empower these 4,300 students. PW has always focused on the democratisation of education and empowering students. We are grateful to the Karnataka government for entrusting us with this responsibility. We will make sure all these students receive the best quality education and support they need to achieve their dreams.”