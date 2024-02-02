Today, February 2, the Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram received a bomb threat via email, following which, the premise was immediately vacated and a search operation was launched, police said. Giving more details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said nothing suspicious was found during the search.



"The school and hostel have been thoroughly searched by the bomb detection team (BDT), but nothing was found suspicious by the teams. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Meena said. Further, the officer said that the entire premises were searched by the BDT and dog squad after they received a call from the DPS school management.



Sources revealed that the school received an email about two bombs on the premises at about 9 am after which the administration immediately informed the police. The police evacuated the school and launched a search operation. Meanwhile, police are tracking the IP address of the email, as stated in a report by PTI.

To recall, in September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last one was on April 12, 2023, via email. The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.