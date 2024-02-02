A private school located in south-west Delhi's RK Puram received a bomb threat, the police said today, February 2. Giving more details, the police said that the school was immediately vacated and a search operation was launched, as stated in a report by PTI.

To recall, in September 2023, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats and the last one was on April 12, 2023, via email. The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 1,278 hoax bomb threats reported in Indian schools in 2021, up from 989 in 2020. This represents an increase of nearly 30% in just one year. The reasons for the increase in hoax bomb threats are not fully understood.

However, a few experts believe that it may be due to several factors, including, increased access to technology, the desire for attention, and a lack of understanding of the consequences of such threats.

Hoax bomb threats can have a serious impact on schools. They can disrupt classes, force evacuations, and even lead to the closure of schools. In some cases, they can also lead to students being traumatised.