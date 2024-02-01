GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), in collaboration with The Art of Living Foundation, hosted an EduYouth Meet on January 30 at their Visakhapatnam campus. In a record-breaking Asia Book of Records feat, over 50,000 students and educators united at the GITAM EduYouth Meet, pledging their voices to a drug-free India and igniting a youth empowerment movement.

The charismatic presence of renowned spiritual leader and global humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ignited the day. He ignited 50,000 young minds to take a groundbreaking pledge under the banner #SayNoToDrugs, solidifying their commitment to a healthier, brighter future.

"Mental health is a big global issue today," acknowledged Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, echoing a concern resonating worldwide. "We need to remind ourselves that the world belongs to us, especially the youth. We can uplift the whole planet once we overcome hurdles like drugs and stress," he added. His inspiring message reverberated through the crowd, urging them to take ownership of their mental well-being and embrace positivity.

The event served as a testament to GITAM's commitment to holistic student development. "At GITAM," stated M Sri Bharat, President of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, "we believe in empowering our students beyond academics. In partnership with The Art of Living, we've helped over 2,000 students and 100 faculty members experience the YES+ programme, promoting student leadership and well-being. We strive to equip our youth with the tools and values to navigate life's challenges and forge a path towards a healthy and fulfilling future."