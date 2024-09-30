Why Sexual Education in Indian schools is crucial for the Nation's growing adolescent population

Imagine a young adolescent who believes that kissing can cause pregnancy. Or one who doesn't know how to protect themselves from sexually transmitted infections.

These are just a few examples of the misconceptions that can arise from inadequate sexual education.

Unfortunately, many youth, even beyond adolescence, struggle with these basic concepts due to insufficient information early in life.

The lack of awareness, persistent misinformation, and deep-rooted stigma surrounding sexual health issues can be shocking.

It is alarming how often adults, well beyond their teenage years, still grapple with basic questions about sexual health. A common query, such as “I’ve kissed a girl — how can I ensure she doesn’t get pregnant?” reveals a glaring gap in understanding.

Nowadays, children primarily learn about sex from three sources: parents, teachers, or the internet. Unfortunately, many parents and teachers are hesitant to discuss these topics, leaving the internet as the default educator.

When parents or teachers avoid these critical conversations, children turn to online sources, which may lead to confusion and harmful misconceptions.

We must understand that if we don’t educate our children about sexual health, the internet will, and we cannot control the accuracy of the information they encounter.

Sexual education remains an often-neglected aspect of a young person’s learning, yet it is crucial for their overall well-being. Studies have shown that comprehensive sexual education can lead to healthier relationships, reduced rates of unintended pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), and improved mental health outcomes.

Why Sexual Education is vital in schools

Beyond biology and reproduction, sexual education equips young people with the knowledge to make informed decisions, fosters healthy relationships, and helps reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies.

According to the National Health Mission in India, more than 2.1 million cases of sexually transmitted infections are reported annually, with a significant percentage occurring among adolescents due to a lack of proper sexual education.

Additionally, 16 million adolescent girls give birth each year, contributing to unwarranted pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

Data shows that countries with comprehensive sexual education programs have significantly lower teen pregnancy rates and fewer instances of STIs among adolescents. In India, an estimated 3.9 million unsafe abortions take place annually, many involving adolescents who lack knowledge about contraception and safe practices.

This reinforces the need for education that addresses these topics early on.

According to UNESCO, sexual education has been shown to delay the onset of sexual activity and promote safer practices when students become sexually active. Without this education, children are left to gather information from unverified sources, leading to confusion and unhealthy behavior patterns.

Furthermore, around 16 million adolescent girls give birth globally each year, contributing to unsafe pregnancies and abortions, many of which could have been prevented through better education.

Countries that have implemented comprehensive sexual education programs see significantly lower rates of teenage pregnancies and STIs.

UNESCO has reported that comprehensive sexual education not only delays the onset of sexual activity but also promotes safer practices once individuals become sexually active.

The Role of Comprehensive Sexual Education

A well-rounded sexual education curriculum does more than focus on the physical aspects of sex. It addresses emotional well-being, communication skills, and mutual respect.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), early and accurate sexual education offers long-term benefits, such as improved self-esteem and better mental health outcomes. Studies have shown that such programs can reduce STI transmission by up to 40%.

Countries like the Netherlands, which begin comprehensive sexual education in primary school, have seen dramatic results: their rates of unintended pregnancies among adolescents are 50% lower than those of countries without such programs.

These educational efforts also contribute to fostering inclusivity and reducing bullying by promoting respect for diversity.

Addressing Challenges in Implementing Sexual Education

Despite its importance, implementing sexual education in schools comes with challenges. Cultural taboos in India, resistance from parents or religious groups, and a lack of trained educators often stand in the way of delivering these programs effectively.

Many teachers report feeling unprepared or uncomfortable discussing sexual health with students, leading to inconsistent or incomplete instruction. It is also crucial that sexual education be tailored to the age and cultural context of students. Addressing these sensitivities while maintaining scientific accuracy is essential for success.

Addressing Gaps in Sexual Education: A Case Study of Qurex’s "You Are Growing Up" Program

As the founder of Qurex, India’s only therapy-backed, treatment-focused sexual wellness company, I have witnessed firsthand the consequences of inadequate sexual education.

The widespread lack of awareness, persistent misinformation, and deep-rooted stigma surrounding sexual health issues are alarming. Recognizing these gaps, Qurex has taken proactive steps to create programmes that are both age-appropriate and culturally sensitive.

One such initiative is the You Are Growing Up programme, designed to guide students through the changes they experience during puberty in a supportive, educational environment. This course helps young people understand their bodies, emotions, and social interactions while equipping them to navigate the overwhelming and often inaccurate information found online.

The response from schools where we piloted the course has been overwhelmingly positive.

In fact, 80% of students reported feeling more comfortable discussing these changes with their parents. With increasing interest from other institutions, it is clear that schools are beginning to recognise the importance of providing children with accurate, comprehensive sexual education.

The Future of Sexual Education: A Collaborative Effort

The demand for sexual education in schools is growing, and a collaborative approach involving educators, parents, and experts is essential. Together, these stakeholders can foster a more informed generation capable of making healthy decisions regarding their bodies and relationships.

Programmes need to prioritise scientific accuracy, emotional support, and cultural relevance to ensure that students are not only informed but also empowered to navigate the complexities of sexual health.

It is essential to understand sexual education in schools is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It provides young people with the tools to engage in safe, respectful, and fulfilling relationships while preventing many health and social issues.

Comprehensive programmes that involve educators, parents, and the broader community are key to creating an informed and responsible generation. Investing in these programs is an investment in the well-being of future generations.

(This piece is written by Amit Singhi, Co-Founder, Qurex. Views expressed are his own.)