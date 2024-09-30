What attracts Indian students to Australia?
India is the second-largest importer of source country for international student enrolments in Australia, with over 1.2 lakh students studying in Australia in the January-September 2023 period. Could you shed some light on what attracts Indian students to Australia?
Australia is committed to supporting the aspirations and ambitions of Indian professionals and students, making it an attractive destination for those seeking a dynamic and rewarding international experience.
There are approximately 1,15,000 Indian student visa holders in Australia. Students from India are the second largest international student cohort in Australia.
On 1 July, there was an increase in the fee for international student visas from AUD710 to AUD1600 (from approx. Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000). This increase reflects the rising cost of high-quality education and delivering programmes with integrity. For high-quality student applications going to high-quality education institutions in Australia, visa processing times have never been faster.
In addition, access to post-study work rights for Indian students means graduates can gain practical experience in Australia after completing their studies. This ability to apply acquired skills in real-world settings enhances students’ employability and contributes to their long-term career success.
In the past few years, there have been multiple collaborative endeavours between India and Australia in terms of education, with Deakins University not only establishing a research centre with IIT Madras but also opening an overseas campus in Gujarat.
How do you see such collaborations helping Indian students?
The Australia-India bilateral relationship is underpinned by long-standing education partnerships which provide a living bridge between our two countries.
Our education links with India are not only about international students travelling to Australia. The links between Australian and Indian education institutions are strong and extensive.
These include research partnerships and Centres of Excellence in India, as well as dual degree arrangements, where students complete part of their degree in India, and the remainder in Australia.
Significantly, the first foreign university branch campus to open in India is an Australian university — Deakin University, in GIFT city. The presence of high-quality Australian institutions based in India also helps reduce the cost of accessing an Australian education and allows students to remain near friends and family. We hope other Australian institutions will follow Deakin’s path.
How many student visas is the consulate expecting this year? Would it increase from last year? What measures is the consulate taking to handle increased student visa applications?
Australia’s international student visa programme remains uncapped.
Demand for studying in Australia can be unpredictable and attributed to a combination of push and pull factors in Australia and competitor markets.
Student visa applications lodged and granted for Indian nationals located outside Australia are trending on par with 2018-19 pre-pandemic levels.
With the suite of changes implemented to strengthen the integrity of the international education sector, the Australian Government anticipates student visa activity to normalise and continue to trend at pre-pandemic levels.