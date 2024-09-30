What attracts Indian students to Australia?

A

Australia is committed to supporting the aspirations and ambitions of Indian professionals and students, making it an attractive destination for those seeking a dynamic and rewarding international experience.

There are approximately 1,15,000 Indian student visa holders in Australia. Students from India are the second largest international student cohort in Australia.

On 1 July, there was an increase in the fee for international student visas from AUD710 to AUD1600 (from approx. Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000). This increase reflects the rising cost of high-quality education and delivering programmes with integrity. For high-quality student applications going to high-quality education institutions in Australia, visa processing times have never been faster.

In addition, access to post-study work rights for Indian students means graduates can gain practical experience in Australia after completing their studies. This ability to apply acquired skills in real-world settings enhances students’ employability and contributes to their long-term career success.