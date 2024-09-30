UGC NET re-exam 2024: NTA to release the result SOON; check steps to download here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the re-examination of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGC NET) in June 2024, very soon, as per media reports.

Therefore, candidates who have appeared for UGC NET 2024 exam, may check their results by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in once it is out. Following this, the scorecards are also expected to be out soon and the final answer key will also be declared soon.

This exam determines students' eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor at colleges and universities and a Junior Research Fellowship.

Eligible candidates can log in by entering their credentials such as application number and date of birth, to download the result.



Steps to check the results of the UGC NET Exam



1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in via any browser on your device



2. Click on the link that reads 'UGC NET 2024 Results'



3. Enter your credentials, that is your application number and date of birth



4. Following this, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you



5. Lastly, download the scorecard and take a printout for future referenc

In addition to this, the provisional answer keys of the exam have already been released and candidates have had the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till September 14.

NTA conducted the UGC NET exam in a phased manner in August and September this year. The exam was held on the dates mentioned below:

August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30

September 2, 3, 4, and 5

The exam was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.