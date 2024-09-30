RRB RPF 2024 SI application status now available: Check at rrbapply.gov.in

Today, Monday, September 30, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the application status for Sub-Inspector (Executive) positions in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

For SI applicants, confirmation of application status is accessible on the website; however, the status for RRB RPF Constable recruitment remains pending. This recruitment drive aims to fill 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies.

Candidates will receive notifications via SMS and email to their registered mobile numbers and email addresses, according to the RRB.

For assistance, candidates can reach out to 9592-001-188 or 0172-565-3333, or email rrb.help@csc.gov.in between 10 am and 5 pm.

Eligible candidates, aged 20-28 as of July 1, 2024, were required to hold a graduation degree from a recognised university to apply for RPF SI positions.

The information bulletin states that details regarding the computer-based test (CBT) schedule and admit cards will be published on the official RRB websites. Candidates will also receive updates via SMS and email.

Admit cards will be issued four days before the CBT date, and details about the examination city will be provided ten days before the exam. RRB clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post.

Along with the date, time, and venue of the examination, the admit cards will contain comprehensive instructions regarding the CBT. Candidates must adhere strictly to these guidelines to avoid disqualification.