RGNUL protests: Congress Lok Sabha MP from Patiala, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, visits protesting students

The protesting students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, Punjab, were paid a visit by Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) Lok Sabha for Patiala.
The law students of RGNUL have been protesting since September 22 demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh as he entered the girls' hostel for a "surprise inspection" and passed sexist remarks. Students allege that this is not the first time that they have been subjected to the VC's uninvited remarks.
Indian National Congress (INC) member Dr Dharamvira Gandhi visited the protesting students on Sunday, September 29, to support their cause.
It may be recalled that Dr Dharamvira Gandhi was a senior lecturer in the Department of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Patiala and is a medical practitioner as well.
Previously, even though talks were held between the students and the administration, they did not come to fruition hence, the protests continued. Also, students are now boycotting classes as a part of their protests.
The students have been paid a visit by Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Women. Even Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann contacted them, assuring them of action. It was reported that the CM might pay students a visit soon.