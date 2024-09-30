Nizamabad District Collector spends the night at social welfare (boys) residential school

District Collector of Nizamabad Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu visited the social welfare (boys) residential school in Pochampad village in Mupkal mandal on Saturday, September 28 and spent the night in the school’s hostel.

This comes following the instructions of the Telangana chief secretary, directing collectors to visit the social welfare hostel at least once a month, spend time with students and sleep in the hostels to observe the hostel situation, teachers and student activities.

Hanumanthu made a surprise visit to the hostel in the morning hours and interacted with the students regarding their syllabus. He inquired about their standards, understanding levels and timetable. The collector also had dinner with the students.

On Sunday morning, September 29, he observed the students’ physical exercise and sports activities. He interacted with students and inspected food items and milk provided to the students.

The collector observed several other facilities which he said would be improved. He said that he would upgrade the unimproved facilities with the help of higher officials.

Hanumanthu highlighted that officials should concentrate on providing nutritious food to students and students should focus on achieving the best results in annual examinations. He said the government was spending huge amounts for every student to provide standard education.