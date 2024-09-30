"Needlessly creating controversies": Official explains why Madurai Medical College stopped LGBTQIA+ event midway

An awareness event, Continuing Medical Education (CME) — Unlocking Understanding, an update on LGBTQIA+ — was organised in New Academic Block in Madurai Medical College (MMC) for medical graduates in the city on Friday, September 28.

But officials from Madurai Medical College (MMC) stopped the programme midway and transgenders were asked to move out of the premises.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Dean (incharge) Dr C Selvarani said, "We gave permission to conduct the event as it was part of medical education, but objected on two topics from social activists as they weren't having proper medical knowledge. This could create needless controversies in our premises."

"Earlier, the organisers accepted our terms. But during the event, the organisers violated our conditions and allowed social activists in the dais. This cannot be accepted. So, after the physicians delivered their lecturers, we asked students to move out of the auditorium. But some are needlessly creating controversies," she said, as stated in the report by The New Indian Express.

Social activist Anand Raj had earlier said that the event was only to disseminate awareness. He also revealed that when an activist was about to get to the dias to speak, the event was stopped.