Kolkata RG Kar SC case: Victim's name, picture continue to be disclosed on social media; CJI dealt with it like this

In a significant hearing on Kolkata's RG Kar College and Hospital case today, Monday, September 30, the Supreme Court of India convened at 2 pm to address key developments, including the recent appointment of a new principal at the institution.

Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud expressed interest in the appointment of the principal, asking, "Who is the new principal appointed?" Counsel Dwivedi responded that Dr Manas Banerjee, who previously served at RG Kar four years ago, has been brought back.

Previously, the court also raised concerns about the victim's identity being disclosed on social media. The CJI highlighted the troubling prevalence of posts revealing the victim's name and photographs, stating, "There are lots of social media posts disclosing victim's name and photos." The Supreme Court reiterated its order prohibiting any intermediary from publishing the victim's name or image in connection with the RG Kar case.

Additionally, the court has directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appoint a nodal officer to oversee and address any unauthorised publications related to the case.

In the latest update concerning the ongoing hearing at the Supreme Court, EdexLive learned that CJI questioned CCTV camera installation, as stated in tweets posted by LiveLaw.

The CJI questioned the slow progress of CCTV camera installations in the hospital. "No part of work above 50%, why is the process so tardy? We have been monitoring since 9 August."