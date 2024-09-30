Kolkata: CNMC doctors, nurses abused and assaulted by patient and kin; two arrested

Two persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly issuing threats as well as assaulting doctors and nurses at Kolkata-based Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC). This was informed by an officer today, Monday, September 30, as stated in a report by PTI.

In the early hours of Sunday, September 29, a patient approached the hospital regarding their hand injury along with the members of his family, the officer shared.

When the department interns in the emergency ward recommended immediate surgery, the patient nor the family members were in agreement. They kept insisting on other forms of treatment.

"The doctors were verbally abused and then assaulted after they did not want to treat the patient in any other manner," the officer said.

Following this, an FIR has been filed in the Beniapukur police station and two people have been arrested.

The safety of doctors at workplaces has been a major pain point for West bengal doctors, especially after the August 9 RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, wherein, a postgraduate trainee (PGT) students was raped and murdered in a seminar hall of the institute.

Following this, protests broke out and apart from demanding justice for the deceased, doctors are demanding safer workplaces too.