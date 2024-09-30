"Gov't did not conduct any exam fairly": Students protesting at JSSC demand cancellation of recruitment exam

Today, Monday, September 30, approximately thousands of students staged a demonstration outside the office of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This was regarding a demand for the cancellation of the recruitment examinations it conducted last week. This was stated in a report by PTI.

As per an official, a massive police force has been deployed near the JSSC's office to avoid any untoward incident.

In addition to this, candidates have alleged 'malpractices' in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).

Following this, the JSSC set up a three-member committee last week to probe the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations. This comes after the Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar wrote a letter to the commission to look into students' complaints.

A demonstrating student said that hundreds of students from Hazaribag and Ramgarh marched around 100 km on foot to Ranchi's JSSC office, yesterday, Sunday, September 29. "We were forced to take to the streets. This government was not able to conduct a single examination free and fair," said the student.

Moreover, Manoj Yadav, a student leader claimed that they had produced evidence of malpractice during the examination in three formats — written, pen-drive and CD.

On the contrary. the JSSC, in a notice on Sunday, said the CD that was provided to the commission was completely blank and asked students to submit the source of the evidence provided through the pen drive by 3 pm at the commission's office.

In light of the students' protest, the Ranchi district administration, on September 26, imposed a prohibitory order under section 163 of BNSS in a 100-metre radius of the commission's office.

Additionally, mobile internet services were suspended during the period of the examination on both days to prevent any malpractice.

The examinations were conducted across 823 centres on September 21 and 22.