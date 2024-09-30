Gentle reminder: NEET PG Supreme Court hearing is NOT today; it will be heard on October 4

As per the court order, no one from the Union of India turned up for the hearing on September 27, which the CJI deemed essential for the case to move forward. Hence, he requested all Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) to be there for the upcoming hearing.

It may be recalled that in the last hearing, Union of India was issued a notice by the apex court.

"A copy of the order may be communicated to the office of the Soicitor General so that necessary arrangements can be made for representation of the Union of India," the court order stated.

It may be noted that when Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija brought up the topic of counselling, and how it began on September 20 without any information regarding seat matrix, performa and so on, the CJI said that it would be discussed in the next hearing.

Though it may also be noted that the National Board of Examination (NBE), who had been issued a notice in the last hearing, responded.

NEET PG candidates had approached the Supreme Court citing discrepancies in exam results and were seeking a direction to the NBE to release the answer keys for transaprency.