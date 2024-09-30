Australia: Changes in visa rules? Reasons for visa rejection? Official answers students' frequently asked questions
Do the new changes in visa rules for international students impact the number of students wanting to move to Australia to study? Should Indian aspirants be worried?
The changes are a reflection of the Australian Government's commitment to delivering managed, sustainable growth and restoring integrity in the international education sector. They are not targeted at a single country.
There are more than 1,10,000 students currently studying in Australia and we are confident that Indian students will continue to choose Australian education institutions because of the great benefits, high-quality skills, experience of living in Australia and the value of Australian education.
There have been over 50,000 visa rejections by Australia in the 3 months leading up to February 2024, which is raising concerns about a rise in the visa rejection rate.
What are the reasons for visa rejections? What should Indian students keep in mind to avoid them?
Australia continues to welcome genuine students including those from India. Non-genuine applications and those containing fraud will be refused, irrespective of nationality.
The increase in student visa refusals is a direct result of the Department’s integrity-focused approach to student visa processing and increased scrutiny of the caseload to address integrity concerns in the program.
Students must make sure to check the eligibility criteria to lodge a student visa (Subclass 500) application and receive a visa grant, and know how to submit an application-ready visa. This information is available on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Australia.