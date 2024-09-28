When will India land a person on the Moon? Dean of School of Aeronautical Sciences at HITS answers the question
We know that aerospace engineering is all about aircraft and spacecraft, but beyond that, what would aerospace engineering encompass?
Aerospace engineering encompasses various disciplines and applications beyond just aircraft and spacecraft.
Some of the areas that aerospace engineering encompasses include, Missile Systems: Design, Satellites and Space Exploration, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Rocketry and Propulsion Systems, Aerodynamics and Wind Engineering, Materials Science and Structures, Avionics and Electrical Systems, Software and Computing, Human Factors and Ergonomics, Systems Engineering and Integration, Sustainability and Environmental Impact, Autonomous Systems: Development of autonomous vehicles, robots, and systems for aerospace applications.
Despite more women joining STEM fields, female representation in aerospace engineering remains low. What steps can be taken to boost their numbers in this field?
To increase female representation in aerospace engineering, consider the following strategies: Mentorship programmes, role models and networking, scholarships and grants, STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Math) outreach initiatives, inclusive curriculum and pedagogy, internships and research opportunities, addressing unconscious bias, creating a supportive community, industry partnerships, and data-driven decision making.
By implementing these strategies, we can increase female representation in aerospace engineering, fostering a more diverse and inclusive field.
So, when will India land a person on the Moon? Or are we aiming straight for Mars?
India has already made significant strides in space exploration, and a manned mission to the Moon or Mars is definitely on the horizon!
ndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned several ambitious missions: Gaganyaan Program, Chandrayaan-3, Lunar Habitat, AdityaL1 Mission and Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan 2).
Keep in mind that space exploration is a complex and challenging endeavour, requiring significant resources, technological advancements, and strategic planning. India’s determination and progress, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities!