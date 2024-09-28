"Rise against cultivation of superstition": SFI on 'sacrifice' of 11-year-old boy for prosperity of Hathras school

In Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, Kritarth, an 11-year-old boy studying in Class II became a victim of a suspected human sacrifice ritual. This was done by the owners of the school he was studying in, DL Public School, as part of a black magic ritual.

The incident, which happened on September 23, was because the owner of the school Jasodhan Singh is a believer in occult practices. This incident has been widely condemned.

The Central Executive Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) released a statement regarding the same on Friday, September 27, expressing shock over the incident. They demanded that the culprits should be subjected to exemplary punishment.

"The incident points towards the incompetence of the Uttar Pradesh Government to ensure law and order", the statement said, sharing that an earlier plan to arrange for human sacrifice did not come to fruition as the boy ran away.

"The Modi government at the centre and the Yogi Adithyanath government in the state holds responsibility for such crimes since they are the prime responsible in spreading unscientific things", it said, pointing out that the National Education Policy (NEP), brought in by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), advocates for scientific value in education while this crime is rooted in superstition.

The statement, released by VP Sanu, President, SFI and Mayukh Biswas, General Secreatry, SFI, called upon one and all to, "Rise against the cultivation of superstition, spread of anti-science ideas and attack on reason by the communal forces."