RGNUL protests: Students face expulsion threats, health issues yet demonstrations continue to escalate

In a recent upheaval at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, Punjab, students have staged protests against Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar, following allegations of privacy violations during his visit to the girls’ hostel on Sunday, September 22.



To contextualise, since Monday, September 22, female students have accused the VC of entering their rooms unannounced and questioning their clothing choices.



The vice-chancellor has denied these allegations, asserting that his visit was aimed at addressing overcrowding complaints and that he was accompanied by female staff.

The protests have garnered support from numerous faculty members and alumni as well.



Students open up about their issues to demonstrate

Anonymous sources among the students have revealed the challenging conditions the protestors are facing during the demonstrations.

"A few of us are suffering from panic attacks and mental exhaustion, upon which, we are facing expulsion threats," one student shared with EdexLive.

She highlighted heat-related issues, noting, “The administration is not allowing the necessities for demonstration inside the campus, near the main gate.”

Students reported severe discomfort during late morning and afternoon hours. “Although we were distributing water, glucose, and other such items to our fellow batchmates purchased solely with our money, many students suffered owing to the climate conditions. Many of them are down with fever,” she explained.

Health concerns have also emerged, with students falling ill during the protests. “Many of those protesting are down with fever. We don't have access to washrooms because the authority locks the doors,” a student revealed.



Furthermore, students allege that the administration is pressuring them by contacting their parents to convey negative messages and threatening academic repercussions for their participation in the protests.



Another anonymous female student recounted the VC’s intervention in the girls’ hostel, stating, “The VC entered the hostel with a male guard, and then the female guard rushed after them, saying that they did not have any information that the VC would enter the girls’ hostel.”



She added that this incident was merely the tipping point in a series of troubling experiences that have fueled their discontent. “Our privacy is violated because sir (Jai Shankar) did not inform us that he is going to visit our hostel.”



The students remain committed to their cause, with one emphasising, “All of us are trying our best to keep the protests alive 24/7 because we want this to succeed. Our only demand since day one is that VC should be removed from his position for security purposes.” They have boycotted classes and are calling for an external committee to investigate the situation.



Participation in the protests spans all academic years, including first-year to fifth-year students, as well as LLM and PhD candidates.