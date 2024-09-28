RGNUL: Classes resumed on September 27; students boycotted them and continued to protest

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, Punjab resumed classes on Friday, September 28 and regarding the same, a notice was issued by the law varsity.

"All the Faculty and Staff members are hereby informed that the University will reopen w.e.f. 27.09.2024 and the classes shall be held as per timetable", stated the notice signed by the registrar. The signature is dated September 26, 2024.

As far as the students go, they have decided to boycott all classes and are continuing with their protests, which is in its seventh day today, Saturday, September 28.

The protest started on Sunday, September 22, as Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh entered the girls' hostel for an inspection and passed sexist remarks on the attire of the students. Since then, the students have been demanding the resignation of the VC.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann contacted the protesting students and assured them that the state government would safeguard the interests of students. He also expressed that a strict eye is being kept on RGNUL as the events unfold on a daily basis.

Talks between the protesting students and the administration have failed and the students continue to protest despite various challenges like health and weather.