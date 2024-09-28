NEET-PG SC case: When Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija brought up the matter of lack of information on counselling

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling began on 5 pm at September 20 without any information like seat matrix, last day of registration or schedule. This left NEET PG candidates perplexed.

Hence, they filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court on September 23 regarding discrepancies in the current counselling process. This was connected to the ongoing case, wherein, 19 candidates filed a petition seeking direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release answer keys for transparency.

The hearing for the same continued yesterday, Friday, September 27.

Right at the end of the few minutes given to the case, Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija brought up the matter of counselling.

"There is only one thing that I wanted to bring to your notice, is that we have filed these additional documents...," she began.

The senior advocate went on to say, "Usually what happens for counselling is that the schedule is fixed. This year, what happened is on September 20 when a notice was issued by your lordships (the bench) in the morning, and in the evening a one-page notice was issued saying the counselling would begin at 5 pm. Registrations have been called for but no schedule, no performa, no information bulletin..."

That's when the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said, "Let the Union (of India) come then we will see what they are doing..."

And with that, the hearing concluded.

It may be noted that though the NBE filed a response, the counsel of India was not present during the hearing and hence, the hearing has been rescheduled for October 4.